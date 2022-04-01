The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will host a combination Spring Bazaar and Inside Yard Sale Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, in the community building at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

Numerous vendors will be on hand offering a wide variety of items, both new and used. Chamber director Angie Quinlan said that so many vendors have already signed up that some would set up in the adjacent Murfin Building.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call Quinlan at 417-967-2220.