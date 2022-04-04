The City of Houston Fire Department responded to 9th Street in Mountain Grove at about 4:17 p.m. Sunday where multiple houses were either burning or threatened.

Houston Fire Chief Robbie Smith said the blaze began at an outbuilding and spread to a nearby garage before engulfing another outbuilding and an adjacent house. After all but destroying the house, the fire spread to another house and then melted some siding on a third home.

Smith said the blaze was snuffed at the second house before burning up the living area.

“We made a darn good attack on it,” he said.

Firefighters from Mountain Grove, Cabool and Norwood were also on scene. Smith said the department’s ladder truck and six personnel made the trip, and were there for about 3 ½ hours.

Wind played a major role in the fire’s ability to spread.

“We have a great relationship with Mountain Grove and their Chief Mark Bushong,” Smith said. “And that’s good, because they’ll be ready to help us when we need them.”

There were no reported injuries.