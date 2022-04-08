Personnel from the City of Houston Fire Department responded at about 5 p.m. Thursday to call for mutual aid at a house fire on Campbell Street in Licking.

HFD Chief Robbie Smith said firefighters from Licking and Raymondville also responded. Licking brought two fire engines and Raymondville brought one, while Houston brought its ladder truck and command vehicle.

The water cannon atop the City of Houston Fire Department’s ladder truck sprays a burning house Thursday in Licking.

The blaze damaged a two-story residential structure, a metal carport and a four-door passenger car. A propane tank at the scene received heat damage, Smith said.

No injuries were reported.