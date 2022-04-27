As part of a Houston Police Department investigation of a felony case, a man faces a felony charge of tampering with a victim.

Eric J. Buell, 31, of 7912 Morton Drive in Houston, is charged.

An officer reported that on March 21, a follow-up investigation was conducted regarding a felony case. While listening to a recording of a phone conversation between Buell and a woman, the officer reportedly heard Buell ask her if she had spoken to her brother about his statement.

The officer reported that on March 22, Buell was interviewed and admitted to asking the woman about her brother. Since the brother was an alleged victim in the case being investigated, Buell was charged with tampering.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and has a bond set at $250,000.