The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Travis D. Hayes, 35, of 5495 U.S. 63 in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated on April 24.

At about 3 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a drunk man at the Corner Express Shell station on U.S. 63. A store employee told the officer a man driving a black Ford F-150 pickup had come in and made a purchase, and that the odor of alcohol could be detected.

The truck reportedly left traveling southbound on U.S. 63. It was located and a traffic stop was made at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

After making contact with the driver, Hayes, the officer smelled alcohol and took him to the Texas County Jail.

•Dorsey E. Foster, 64, of 7788 Nadine Road in Houston, was cited for disturbance of public peace after an incident at the Corner Express Shell Station on April 23.

An employee at the station told an investigating officer that the station’s credit card system was malfunctioning, and a man – Foster – had become irate about it, reportedly raising his voice and becoming hostile toward the employee, and even attempting to pull him over the counter.

•James L. Hatcher, 43, of 212 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued citations on April 23 for driving without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle and no insurance.

•Linda F. Moeser, 47, of 12680 Highway AP at Success, was cited for driving without a valid license on April 22.

•Deborah L.E. Leighty, 53, of 12159 Highway 38 at Cabool, was issued a citation for fourth-degree domestic assault after an incident at Dewey Street residence on April 21.

•Three people were issued citations for disturbance of private peace after an incident at the Office Bar on Grand Avenue on April 17.

An officer was dispatched to the bar at about 12:45 a.m. regarding a report of a fight in progress.

Upon arrival, the officer observed a large group of people outside in the street yelling at each other. One man was detained by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy due to being very hostile and failing to obey the officer’s commands.

Cited were Jennifer L. Lancaster, 50, of 6352 Highway 17 in Houston, Candace Hebblethwaite, 36, of 1235 Ozark St. in Houston, and Cecil J. Bowling, 45, of 702 Walnut St. in Cabool.

•Austin A. Snyder, 27, of 113 Wyn St. in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly swiping an Apple Watch valued at $200 and a hoodie valued at $65 from a woman’s Chestnut Street residence.

•An officer was dispatched at about 2:10 p.m. April 11 regarding a report of a counterfeit check being cashed at the Corner Express Shell station on U.S. 63.

The store manager told the officer an employee had cashed a check for $578.47 for a man, not realizing it was a paystub copy of the original check that had been deposited in his bank account.

The suspect is a 41-year-old Raymondville man.