An Easter egg hunt was sponsored Saturday by Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. of Houston.

Parents and children line the softball field at the Houston School District for an Easter egg hunt Saturday morning sponsored by the Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston youth organization.

Children competed in three classes: Preschool and under, kindergarten – fourth grade and fifth grade and up.

A short distance away the Houston branch of the Texas County Library also offered activities with the Easter Bunny.