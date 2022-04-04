The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Amber R. Henderson, 24, of 612 Hawthorn Ave. in Houston, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license, expired registration and no insurance after a traffic stop on Brushy Creek Road at about 2:20 a.m. March 27.

An officer made the stop after observing a green Chevrolet van with expired license plates traveling on U.S. 63. After making contact with the driver, Henderson, the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests and a great test were conducted.

She was taken to the Texas County Jail and released to a sober person.

•An officer was dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. March 27 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at an Ozark Street residence.

The officer made contact with a 32-year-old man there who said a 31-year-old woman had hit him in the face during an argument, causing his lip to bleed. The woman told the officer she hit the man after he spit in her face.

Neither person wished to pursue charges.

•An officer was dispatched at about 12:40 a.m. March 28 regarding a report of theft at the Hardee’s restaurant.

A 34-year-old woman who works there reportedly told the officer a man had come to the location at about 9:10 p.m. March 27 and stated he was the CFO of Hardee’s and was conducting a government audit of the store. The woman said the man told her to place all of the store’s funds on prepaid debit cards and give him the card numbers, and that a new safe was being brought in from St. Robert and would arrive soon.

The woman said that when no new safe arrived, she called her general manager and was informed there was no new safe and she had been scammed.

The scammer reportedly got away with $1,650.

When an attempt to call him was made (using the phone number on the store’s caller ID), only voicemail was reached. Investigation is ongoing.

•An officer was dispatched at about 4:10 a.m. March 8 regarding a report of a power line down at a residence on Maple Street.

The officer made contact with a 48-year-old man there who said he had witnessed a white tractor-trailer rig striking the power lines and causing them to detach from his house and an adjacent utility pole. The officer went to a nearby gas station and asked to view security video. The video depicted a white semi truck with the words “Metro Trailer” clearly visible on the back.

Doorbell video from a woman’s nearby house reportedly showed the same truck.

The officer contacted Metro Trailer in Atlanta, Ga., and was advised that several trailers had been returned with damaged front ends, and that no details would be released without a subpoena. A subpoena was requested and investigation continues.