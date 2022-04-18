The following are excerpts from recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•An officer responded at about 1 a.m. April 18 to a report of a domestic dispute at a Hawthorn Avenue residence.

After investigation, a man and woman were each issued a citation for fourth-degree domestic assault: Paris L. Taylor, 53, of 605 W. Hawthorn Ave. in Houston, and Clarissa A. Horbyk, 52, of 90 E. Stanford St. in Springfield.

•A 52-year-old woman reported at about 1:45 a.m. April 16 that a man was inside her Pine Street residence.

The woman told an investigating officer that she had been awakened by a loud noise and a short time later observed a man standing next to her bed. The officer spoke with the man and he reportedly said he was drunk and had made a mistake, indicating he was walking home from the bar and thought he had used his keys to get into his own apartment.

Bryan A.L. Spence, 33, of 220 W. Chestnut St., Apt. 1, in Houston, was issued citations for first-degree trespassing and first-degree peace disturbance.

•Patience Carter, 27, of 112 Spruce St. in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without working headlights and no insurance after a traffic stop on Brushy Creek Road at about 8 p.m. April 6.

•John Carter III, 32, of 112 E. Spruce St. in Houston, was issued citations for fourth-degree domestic assault and failure to obey after an incident at his residence involving a woman on April 12.

•Bruce D. Holden, 65, of 16464 Forrest Drive in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle with expired license plates after a traffic stop on Grand Avenue at about 9 p.m. April 9.

•Michael L. Mitchell, 50, of 13215 Success Road at Success, was issued citations on April 11 for driving while reeked and careless and imprudent driving.

•Dalton Mullis, 26, of 1002 Chestnut St. in Cabool, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 3:30 p.m. April 10.