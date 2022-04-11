The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Corey J. Fitzpatrick, 41, of 620 Cleveland Road in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and displaying plates of another on April 6.

An officer wrote the tickets after observing a maroon 1996 Buick sedan traveling on U.S. 63 bearing registration that belonged to a 2004 Mitsubishi.

•Kristy M. McCoy, 42, of 6489 Highway Z at Houston, was issued three citations for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on March 24, Feb. 4 and Jan. 29.

•Andrew Villarreal, 50, of 112 W. Spruce St., Apt. 7, in Houston, was arrested April 5 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of hindering prosecution.

An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office in Houston after being advised that Villarreal was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

•Charles L. Haley, 73, of 732 Faye St. in Houston, was cited for public peace disturbance on April 3.

An officer was dispatched to a Faye Street residence and made contact with a 30-year-old woman who said Haley constantly meows at her. She told the officer when she asked him to quit and he made an obscene gesture.

The officer spoke with Haley, and he denied the gesture until he was told she had a video recording of it. He also reportedly stated he had put up with same for two years.

The officer told him to leave the woman alone and contact with police if he had any problems with her.

•Heidi C. Jurey, 53, of 16525 Forrest Drive in Houston, was issued citations for failure to properly signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest after a traffic stop on Brushy Creek Road on March 25.

•Tommy D. Matchell, 53, of 9411 Highway E in Houston, was arrested March 26 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony charge of driving while revoked.

An officer made the arrest after making contact with Matchell at Walmart to issue him a trespass notice. He was taken to jail with a bond set at $25,000.

•Daniel E. Duncan, 48, of 15781 Highway AF at Licking, was cited for stealing under $750 on April 1 after allegedly pumping $45 worth of gas at the Corner Express Shell station in Houston and then leaving without paying.