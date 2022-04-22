Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants was up during the first quarter of the year, according to Missouri Department of Revenue reports.

Revenue from a one-cent general sales tax totaled $229,667 for the first three months of 2022, up $8,992, or about 4.1 percent. Retailers also collect a one-cent sales tax for parks, police and fire. That totaled $220,898 for the quarter, up about 7 percent.

Two quarter-cent sales tax go toward capital improvement and transportation needs. Each totaled about $55,332 for the month, up about 6.7 percent on each.

The city also receives funds from a “use tax” on out-of-state online sales. That generated $26,173 for the quarter, which is down about 31 percent.