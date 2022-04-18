Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a meeting last week.

The board:

•Accepted the resignation of Jake Brookshire as assistant high school softball coach, and Brent Hall as assistant high school boys basketball coach. Both are effective with the end of the current school year.

•Accepted the resignation of Taela Terrillion, high school teacher; Winter Steinberg, elementary teacher; and Julianna Yardley, middle school head girls basketball coach, all at the end of the school year.

•Hired Katie Vivod, speech language pathologist-A, at the Exceptional Child Cooperative for the 2022-2023 school year.

•Hired Jeff Richardson, extra duty movement, to middle school head girls basketball coach; and Jacob Threewit, extra duty movement, to middle school assistant boys basketball coach. Both are for the next school year.

•Approved non-certified employees for the 2022-2023 school year.

•Heard Athletic Director Brent Hall and administrators handle extra duty evaluations.