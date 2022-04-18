Members of the Houston board of education reorganized last week following recent elections.

Two incumbents — Jennifer Scheets and Jeff Gettys — were re-elected in balloting on April 5.

The board re-elected its officers for the coming year: Jennifer Scheets will serve as president; Christie Koch, vice president; and Jeff Gettys, secretary-treasurer. Tanya Bathon will serve as the executive board secretary; and Koch as the Missouri Schools Board Association delegate.

In other matters, board:

•Heard Dr. Justin Copley, high school principal and incoming superintendent, introduce Devin Casey, Case Jones and Ethan Neal as Missouri FFA State Degree recipients. Copley also recognized the chapter’s recent success in contests.

•Received a suggestion from Sherry Gatlin, Texas County Retired Teachers and Personnel, about the possibility of purchasing a year’s state membership for all retiring teachers in the district. The cost is $44. She talked about the benefits of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Personnel.

•Approved a bid From Radiophone of Springfield for a communication system for the district and bus drivers. The okay came after a lengthy study of the school’s needs. It also includes a 100-watt repeater. Representatives of two firms appeared at the meeting. The cost is about $52,237.

•Received an update on the district’s annual health insurance renewal process. A special meeting is planned to finalize it after input from employees.

•Heard that recent mobile dental services from Missouri Ozarks Community Health were a success. There were 76 students who received assistance — some of them multiple times. Fifty received the benefit of fluoride treatments.

•Received an update on several school activities during a busy time of the year: A district academic awards night set for Monday, May 9, at Hiett Gymnasium; and a middle school student showcase planned for May 16 that includes sixth grade, science projects; seventh grade, geography; and eighth grade, literature.

•Heard Copley praise high school students who he said had exceptional academic and athletic success recently.

•Learned of 74 high school students taking the ACT examination and scores showing improvement. Outreach to graduating Success and Raymondville eighth grade students was outlined.

•Heard that Houston’s success in developing career technical education was set to be part of a regional Missouri Schools Boards’ Association meeting at Mountain Grove.