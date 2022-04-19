The Houston board of education received an update last week on plans to move vocational programs to the Piney River Technical Center situated between Walnut and Spruce streets and create an early childhood center at the vocational building.

The details are highlighted in a 23-page report presented by Dr. Justin Copley during last week’s school board meeting.

The welding and health occupations classes are already located at Piney River Technical Center, the building earlier acquired from the Houston Industrial Development Authority. On the drawing board is the creation of space that would include two business classrooms, an agriculture classroom with shop space, space for a future greenhouse, a building trades classroom with shop space, an adult education classroom, a family and consumer science classroom and lab, as well as expansion of some programs.

According to a timetable, the transition would occur in May and June, pending approval of the board of education.

If all goes as proposed, pre-school classes would move from the elementary building on Bryan Street to the vocational building, which would receive some cosmetic improvements and remodeling of bathrooms to accommodate the young age students.

The plan at the vocational building at Hamrick Avenue and Hill Street would result in four classrooms, bathroom facilities adapted for preschool students, dining room area, additional safe space for students with behavior issues, service/meeting room, indoor recreation area, teacher workroom area, secondary restroom, storage access and an outdoor playground.