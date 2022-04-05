After a two-year hiatus caused by covid restrictions, the Interscholastic Contest returned to Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) April 1. The team from Houston High School took top honors in the 35th annual event.

The contest tests students’ knowledge in a variety of subject areas ranging from agriculture, science and math to speech, history and English.

Teams compete in one of three divisions based on school size, with first, second and third place winners announced in each division.

The overall competition winner is determined by a point system based on student scores irrespective of division, said Alex Pinnon, director of the William and Virginia Darr Honors Program and coordinator of the contest.

With their win, Houston took ownership of the coveted grand trophy which is awarded to the overall first place winner every year.

Second place overall went to West Plains High School, and third place went to Winona High School.

West Plains placed first in Division I, Houston took first place honors in Division II, and Koshkonong School placed first in Division III.

Pinnon said many of the exam proctors reported scores on the students’ tests this year were the highest they’ve seen in several years.

“The Interscholastic Contest is always a highlight of the academic year for us. We get to host some of the best students around on our campus, and these great students get to challenge their scholastic endeavors,” Pinnon said.