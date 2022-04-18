A Texas County man is held in jail with a $1 million bond and faces three felony charges after an incident Friday involving a woman.

Tyler R. Jones, 28, of 8382 Highway M at Huggins, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Highway M in the Huggins area after a woman reported that Jones had threatened to shoot her and prevented her from calling for help.

The woman told officers Jones was armed with a shotgun while making the threats, Lindsey said, and that he eventually left the residence and she contacted family members for assistance. Deputies located Jones near the residence and detained him. The shotgun was also located near him, Lindsey said.

After being taken into custody Jones reportedly continued to make threats toward the woman.