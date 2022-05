The Missouri Department of Conservation reported hunters had bagged 429 turkeys through late Saturday afternoon in Texas County.

The season began Monday, April 18, and runs through May 8.

The breakdown in Texas County was 317 adult gobblers, 103 juvenile gobblers and nine bearded hens.

First in the state is Franklin County with 599. Other leaders: Callaway (463), Gasconade (461), Osage (449) and St. Genevieve (361).