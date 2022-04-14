Iva Mae Burks Mattison, 90, was born June 9, 1931, in Hattie, Mo. She passed away April 12, 2022.

Mrs. Mattison was the daughter of Henry Alfred “Alf” and Lula Mable Payne Burks. She was 1 of 19 children. She married William “Turner” Mattison on Dec. 19, 1951. They had three children: Fred Dewayne, Shirley Ann Mattison Brooks and Jack Turner.

As a child and young adult, Mrs. Mattison attended Arroll Church, then later was a member of Midvale Pentecostal Church. Pastor Emmett Bradford and his wife Beth were lifelong friends, even double dating as teens. In her final years, she had been a member of Summersville Christian Church.

Mrs. Marrison enjoyed traveling, horse shows, singing and visiting family and friends. She worked hard at the Angelica Factory for 25 years and every summer the family used her vacation pay to take a trip. Before working at Angelica, she was a teacher for 6 ½ years. She taught in a one room schoolhouse, teaching grades 1-8. Her and her husband raised Akita dogs for more than 10 years.

She loved to cook and bake for her family. She was famously known for her pies.

Mrs. Mattison is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; her parents; and brothers, Harry, Thurlo, Earl, Ralph, Raymond, Thurman, Jim and Jackie Burks; and sisters, Dorothy and Eva Burks, Reba Leigh, Irene Mattison and Ruth Hightower.

She is survived by her three children, Fred Mattison, Shirley Brooks and Jack Mattison; brothers, Alvin and Wilbur Burks; sisters, Bonnie Carter, Erma Cassidy and Linda Sue Rose; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews that were special to her.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Summersville Senior Center or the Arroll Cemetery.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with Pastor Nate Cooper officiating. Interment is in the Arroll Cemetery. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

