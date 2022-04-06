Jean Millman

Jean Evelyn Millman, 90, was born on May 18, 1931, in Greenfield, Mo., daughter of Leonard and Helen (Head) Claypool. She left this earth on March 5, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Jean graduated from Greenfield High School in 1949, then attended Southwest Missouri State in Springfield, Mo., where she met her future husband, Andrew (Andy) Millman. They both graduated with degrees in the field of education.

After college, the couple moved to Andy’s hometown of Winona, Mo. They were married on June 12, 1955, and to this union three children were born, Bryan, Carol and Sharon.

The Millman family moved to Houston, Mo., in 1960, in which both Andy and Jean played influential roles in the Houston School System. Jean was a teacher at Houston for over 30 years, and many friends and family like to tell how they had Mrs. Millman as their teacher. Jean retired in the late 1990’s and the couple was inducted into the Educators Hall of Fame in 2006. They were very dedicated to Houston Schools, leaving a Millman legacy behind them.

After retirement, Jean took to traveling around the globe with close family and friends. She went from tropical destinations to overseas cruises, to even wandering many states throughout the country. Jean loved to see new things and spend time with those close to her.

Jean was a beloved grandmother, always welcoming a visit from her grandchildren both young and old. She made it her mission to pass on her love of reading and her love of family. She always had a big smile, open arms, and a book ready for anyone that was willing. She was an avid reader until the day she passed.

Jean was definitely a woman with a hobby. She spent lots of time antiquing, flea marketing, or shopping in general. She kept journals of all her travels and made sure to bring home souvenirs or even just a big story to tell. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family, always keeping daily diaries of all that happened each day. Jean participated in a lady’s bridge club, providing her with much laughter and entertainment. But out of all her hobbies, her passion for sports exceeded them all. If it was basketball season, she had her March Madness bracket ready. If it was baseball season, you could always find Jean in front of the TV, stat book in hand, rooting on her Redbirds. Go Cardinals!

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Mary Helen and Vesta, and her husband. She leaves behind her three children, Bryan (Sue) Millman, Carol (Rick) Pittman, and Sharon (Devin) Hart; five grandchildren, Jason Pittman, Callie (Scott) Manier, Drew (Maggie) Millman, Cory (Whitley) Hart, and Garrett Millman; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by two brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to recognize her late-in-life caretakers and companions, Shirley Kinnaird, the Houston House staff and nurses, as well as Three Rivers Hospice. Jean grew very close to her caregivers, and we all are grateful for the care provided.

Mimi… to all that knew and loved her, she will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Houston Education Foundation (HEF) in Jean Millman’s memory. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 102, Houston, Mo., 65483.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday April 16, 2022, at Houston First Christian Church with Nelson Horton officiating. Inurnment was in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

