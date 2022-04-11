Kathy (Smith) Earp, age 63, daughter of Eugene and Mary Smith, was born Sept. 3, 1958, in Mountain View, Mo. She passed away April 9, 2022, in Success, Mo., peacefully in her home.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Steve; three children, Christopher and Kathy Kirkman, Jennifer Kirkman, and Bailey and Andrew Hagedorn; three sisters, Sandra Cook, Carol Longwell and Cheryl Shore; six grandchildren, Hannah, Belle, Whitney, Sylas, William and Blaire; and five nieces and nephews, Jason, Travis, Christy, Carson and Carly.

Kathy grew up in the Houston area and graduated from Houston High School in 1976. She began working at Walmart in 1985 where she made many lifelong friends. Everyone knew to look for Kathy at the jewelry counter if they needed a candy fix. After 31 years she retired at age 58.

Kathy spent much of her free time hunting for cut glass at local flea markets. She enjoyed finding good deals to list on eBay and took pride in her 5-star seller rating. She loved hosting barbecues and horseshoe tournaments with her husband Steve where they would end the night in a pitch, dart, shuffleboard or pool game.

Kathy loved when her children and grandchildren would visit. It was the highlight of her day to have them over to eat anything Steve was cooking while sipping Bailey’s and coffee. She adored her grandchildren almost as much as she adored her cats. She loved reading books and spoiling them with gifts and candy.

Kathy spent her later years winning Words with Friends matches and going to Crow Creek to play Keno with Steve in the evenings. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial visitation for Kathy was held at noon Monday, April 11, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

