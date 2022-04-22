In a back-and-forth offensive showdown, the Houston High School softball team beat Salem 15-11 in a South Central Association game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston.

The two teams combined for 29 hits in the contest, including a whopping 22 singles. The Lady Tigers amassed 17 hits (including 12 singles), with all 9 players in the lineup getting at least one hit, and 6 having multi-hit outings.

Junior second baseman Madi Reed led the onslaught, going 4-for-5 with 4 singles, 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored.

Salem loaded the bases with three singles in the top of the first inning, but came up empty as the threat ended on an infield pop-up.

Houston then racked up 7 runs in the bottom of the frame with a rally featuring 6 hits and 2 errors by Salem infielders. Junior pitcher Aliyah Walker jump-started the outburst with a towering home run to left field to lead-off the inning, and senior catcher Mackenzie Holder had an RBI double and Reed smacked a 2-run single.

HHS junior Maddy Riley swings for a double during the third inning of the Lady Tigers’ win over Salem in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston.

The visiting Lady Tigers responded with a rally including 6 runs on 4 hits in the top of the second, topped off by a 2-run homer to left by freshman catcher Reagan DuBois.

The host Lady Tigers added an unearned run in the third inning, and took a commanding 13-6 lead in the fourth with a 5-hit rally aided by 2 errors and a walk. Reed had another 2-run single in the frame and then scored on a triple to right by sophomore designated hitter Kelsey Pritchett.

Houston got 2 more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by junior left fielder Maddy Riley and an error.

Salem (5-5, 2-3 SCA) kept battling and scored 5 times in the top of the sixth, but neither team scored again after that.

HHS junior center fielder Karlee Curtis prepares to catch a fly ball for an out during the Lady Tigers’ win over Salem in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston.

Riley had a big game with both the glove and bat, as she made several nice plays in the outfield while going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, 2 RBIs and a run scored. Holder smacked 2 long doubles and went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

Walker pitched a complete game for Houston, allowing only 3 earned runs while striking out 10 and walking 4. Junior Ashton Bowers went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for Salem, giving up 9 earned runs while fanning 3 and walking 4.

The Lady Tigers (10-4, 4-1 SCA) travel to Thayer tonight (Friday) to make up a conference game that was rained out on April 4, and hit the road again Monday for a nonconference matchup at Alton.

To view photo gallery from the Lady Tigers’ game against Salem (with the option to purchase photos), click here.