A Licking student faces a felony charge and is jailed on $500,000 bond after allegedly engaging in illegal physical contact with a 5-year-old girl on a school bus.

Jackie Lee Bates, 18, of 13875 Buffalo Road at Licking, is charged with second-degree child molestation – child less than 12 years old (a class B felony).

Licking Police Department Chief Pat Burton said that at about 9:41 a.m. Thursday (April 21), the department was notified of an incident that occurred two days earlier involving an 18-year-old male, identified as Bates, making sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl.

During an investigation, officers reviewed video evidence from the bus that corroborated the allegations made by the victim, Burton said. During an interview, Bates reportedly admitted to having sexual contact with the girl.

Bates was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail. The investigation continues and additional charges may be sought, Burton said.