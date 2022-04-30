Texas County Memorial Hospital has received a letter of resignation from Dr. Jason Loden, DO, general surgeon and Dr. Teresa Loden, DO, pediatrician, at TCMH. Dr. Lodens, employees of TCMH since 2018, are leaving TCMH for personal and professional reasons.

The Lodens will work at TCMH until June 29.

Chris Strickland, chief executive officer at TCMH, expressed his disappointment, “TCMH hates to see any physician leave a rural area, and it’s especially hard to lose anyone like the Lodens who have found their niche at TCMH and in the Houston community.”

Strickland explained that the board of trustees and administration completely support the Lodens in their decision to do what is the best for their family.

“The Lodens have been a huge part of this hospital and community for the last four years and will be greatly missed as they have been a blessing to our healthcare services and to our area,” Strickland said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to both of them for their hard work and support of TCMH, as we are a better organization because of their services.”

“We have enjoyed our time in Houston and have met a lot of wonderful people,” Lodens said. “We wish TCMH and the community well.”

In addition, Strickland said he and the Lodens have agreed to “leave the door open” should the Lodens wish to return to TCMH in the future.

Strickland and the staff at TCMH are already working on a plan to continue to provide general surgery and pediatric services after the Lodens depart. Currently, Dr. Hollis Tidmore, general surgeon from Sikeston, just started his practice at TCMH this month. A search for another full-time general surgeon is underway along with a full-time pediatrician.