A 19-year-old Mountain View man is charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a house fire, authorities said Wednesday night.

Sgt. Eddie Young of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Jacob D. Hearne, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson and two counts of armed criminal action. He is held without bond in the Howell County Jail.

The victim is Phyllis Schweinel, 62, of Mountain View, whose body was found following the residential fire there at 330 Falck St. on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and being investigated by the state patrol, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain View Police Department.

Persons with information are encouraged to contact Troop G at 417-967-3121 or the Mountain View Police Department at 417-934-2525.