A Cabool man is charged with failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Jerry R. Ludvicek, 32, was arrested Friday in the 12000 block of Business U.S. 60, according to a press release from the South Central Missouri Computer Crime Task Force.

He is held on $600,000 bond in the Texas County Jail. He was charged Saturday.

The investigation was initiated as a result of several Cyber Tipline Reports by multiple internet service providers after suspected child pornography was uploaded and distributed to other private users of the services. During the investigation and through legal process, Ludvicek was identified as a suspect, the task force said.

The task force said on Friday night Ludvicek was interviewed and admitted to the knowledge, control and ownership of the account(s) from the Cyber Tipline Reports. In addition, a search of a device revealed evidence which supports charges, it said.

The task force was assisted by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.

Records show Ludvicek was charged in 2017 for living within a 1,000 of an education facility as a prior offender. He received a three-year state prison sentence in August 2017.