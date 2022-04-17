A Cabool man was arrested early Sunday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jesse A. Turner, 22, was charged with speeding 100 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone and DWI.
He was taken to the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
