A man was shot to death at a truck stop Tuesday night at West Plains, and two other men have been arrested in the case, police there said.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the 14-Junction Truck Stop along U.S. 63. Officers called to the scene found a 34-year-old man with several gunshot wounds and rushed him to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not immediately released.

Witnesses to the shooting told investigators that the suspects left the scene in a pickup, police said. West Plains police and Howell County Sheriff’s deputies later found a truck matching the witnesses’ description at a house and arrested two men there. Police did not immediately release the suspects’ names.