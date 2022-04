A man from Licking was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in an accident just north of Waynesville.

Troopers said a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Isaac L. Haden, 20, ran off the right side of Highway T and struck a tree at about 1:51 a.m.

Haden was taken by ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla.

He was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle had extensive damage, the patrol said.