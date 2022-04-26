Mary L. Conley (nee Daugherty), passed away, Monday, April 25, 2022.

Beloved wife of 60 years to the late James Charles Conley. Dear mother of Marsha Conley, Michael Conley and Dominic Walker. Loving grandmother of Amanda Adams and Kristy Waters. Great-grandmother of Trenton and Bradley Waters. Dear cousin and friend of many. She was preceded in death by her parents Merlin and Mabel Steffens.

Mary found much enjoyment in listening to the St. Louis Cardinals games on KMOX. She also enjoyed flower arranging during the holidays. In her early years, Mary enjoyed traveling with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and as someone who often spoke her mind. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Funeral service at the Schrader Funeral Home – Eureka, 108 N. Central Avenue, at 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, 2022. Interment to follow at 1:30 p.m. in Allen Cemetery of Raymondville, Mo. Visitation on Thursday, April 28, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family’s on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

