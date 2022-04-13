Mellie Ann Kelley Weekes— selfless, gentle, kind and cherished by all who knew her — passed away April 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Mellie was born in Houston, Mo., on Aug. 26, 1935, to George Oren and Katherine Elmore Kelley. Mellie was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Houston until her graduation as valedictorian from Houston High School in 1953. After graduating summa cum laude from SMSU in 1956, she taught high school math in Desoto, Mo., for a year before moving to Kansas City. Called to further her education and capacity for service, she moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she received a master’s degree in religious education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. While in Fort Worth, Mellie met King David Weekes — her husband of 41 years — and the two were married on June 24, 1960. In 1967, now with daughters Catherine and Jennifer, the family settled in Kansas City, where son Jonathan was born. Mellie and David remained in Kansas City until 1985 at which time they moved with their son to North Carolina. Mellie and David returned to Kansas City in 1992.

Mellie had a servant’s heart throughout her life. Throughout her years in Kansas City, Mellie was an active member of Englewood Baptist Church, where she gave and received so much. Mellie loved words and numbers, reading, needlework, watching basketball and football, ice cream and crossword puzzles.

Mellie is survived by two daughters, Cat Nix and Jenn Klein (beloved son-in-law Rusty); one son, Jonathan Weekes; grandchildren, Rainer Nix (Brittni), Tayler Klein (Wynn), Kelley Klein (Travis), Josef Klein (Colleen) and two great-grandchildren, Eloise Klein and Sebastian Nix.

She is preceded in death by her husband, K. David Weekes; parents, George and Katherine Kelley; and brother, Roger Lee Kelley.

Visitation is at Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Kansas City at 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m., with dear family friend Rev. Robin Bell presiding. The family will hold a private graveside service following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Turning Point, a ministry supporting families by providing basic needs and education, equipping them for self-sufficiency. Turning Point is located on the former campus of Englewood Baptist Church. https://www.aturningpointkc.org/

