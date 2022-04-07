Michael Dean McLain, 59 of Cabool, Mo., passed away at his home on April 4, 2022. He was born on Jan. 25, 1963, in Cabool to Orval D. and Reva P. (Bowen) McLain.

Michael graduated from Cabool High School in 1981 and received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology Degree in 1986 at SMSU (now Missouri State University). He was an Insurance Agent in Springfield for many years and even spent some time as a limo driver.

Michael enjoyed playing basketball and golfing. He was known as a big jokester and enjoyed playing with his kids and grandkids.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Orval D. McLain and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Reva P. McLain; son, Chastin D. McLain and wife, Alexia and children, Addilyn, Colton and Coen of Mountain Grove; daughter, Chelsea Rigdon and husband, Erin and children Erilynn, Adalia, Huxley and Niylah of Cabool; sister, Rhonda S. Van Genderen and husband, Stephen D. Van Genderen and children, Brianna M. Van Genderen and Kyler G. Van Genderen of Orlando, Fla; several aunts, cousins and a host of friends.

Services are 2 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the funeral chapel with Randy Gaddis officiating. Pallbearers are Kyler G. Van Genderen, Shannon Collins, Dale Flanagan, Raymond Bowen and Terry Clayton. Interment is in the Cabool Cemetery under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool, Mo. Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.

