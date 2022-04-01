The University of Missouri Texas County Extension will host the Arthritis Foundation “Walk with Ease” exercise program beginning April 12.

The free program is designed to reduce pain and improve overall health, allowing people to gain improved flexibility, strength and stamina and walk safely and comfortably.

The one-hour classes will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 12 through May 26 at the Extension center in Houston.

The first 10 people to register will receive up to $100 in vouchers to the Lone Star Farmers Market in Houston.

Space is limited. For more information or to register, call 417-967-4545.