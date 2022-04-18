Live music is among the activities planned when the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival begins later this month.

A music stage is planned in downtown Houston on Saturday, April 30.

Here is the lineup:

•9 a.m. — Houston Jazz Band

•10 a.m. — Tanya Pacheco

•11 a.m. — Kirk Pierce

•Noon – Announcements by Rep. Bennie Cook

•1 p.m. — “Out of Darkness,” featuring Zack and Jamie Taylor and Gavin Altman

•2 p.m. — Billy Jack Purnell, “Plain and Simple.”

•3 p.m. — Markus Deutsch

Later in the afternoon entertainment is planned by The Stars Foundation.

Here are other key events planned:

•6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, dinner and entertainment at Houston Storm Shelter, First and Pine streets. Meal with the daughter of Emmett Kelly Sr, Stasia, and circus historian Chris Berry. Tickets are $20 and available at Houston City Hall.

•7 p.m. Friday, April 29, Academy Award winning movie — “The Greatest Show on Earth” featuring Kelly Sr. — at Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue. Free tickets (limited supply, first-come, first serve) are available at city hall or the Houston branch of the Texas County Library. Sponsored by Amick Construction. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

•Noon Saturday, April 30, walking parade downtown. Prizes awarded. Throughout the day — lots of vendors in the downtown business district. Car show begins at 1 p.m. Check-in starts at 10 a.m.

To learn more, contact Shannon Jordan at Houston City Hall at 417-967-3348 or email her at ec.dev@houstonmo.org