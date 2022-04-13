A local man has begun duties as a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department: Ty Albrecht.

Albrecht, 25, is a 2015 graduate of Houston High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Missouri Southern University in Joplin. He also completed Missouri Southern’s renowned the law enforcement academy before working with the Green County Sheriff’s Department jail for close to two years and spending about another year as an patrol officer with the Branson Police Department.

A Kansas native who has also lived in Arkansas, Albrecht moved with his family to Houston in 2003. He grew up around law enforcement, as his father was an officer in Wichita, Kan., and his grandfather was an officer with the Arkansas State Police.

“Hearing their stories growing up drew me to it,” Albrecht said.

Seeing how the TCSD operates has already given Albrecht a positive impression.

“One thing I like is how it’s really close-knit,” he said. “Everyone works together; you don’t have an administration that does their own thing and you never see them. Everyone is after the same goal and open about things, and they seem to really be there for the community – which is great.”

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said the TCSD has been consistently been down a deputy or two since last fall, and Albrecht’s addition reduces that deficit.

The agency now has one chief deputy, nine patrol deputies and three court deputies, leaving one deputy position vacant.

“I’m always excited when we can get people who are from Texas County who want to come back and work here,” Lindsey said. “And Ty has some great experience and education that he brings to the table. We don’t always get that in our applicants; we often start guys out and train them ourselves.”

Albrecht’s first day with the TCSD was Wednesday, April 6. He said he’s sincere about being a law enforcement officer.

“I like being able to help people – that’s huge,” Albrecht said. “I also like how every day is different – there’s nothing monotonous about the job at all. You get your adrenaline rushes, and it’s exciting to be able to explore a whole county and help people while you’re doing it.”