Here’s a look at news from the Houston School District campus:

•Houston Middle School and Houston High School counselors hosted a recent parent night for current eighth grade students to assist in transitioning to high school next year.

•Houston art students were among those competing in the Alpha Rao Tau show at Thayer last week. Winners were: Charlotte Fowler, best of show in drawing and third in overall points; and Charissa Hulse took best of show in painting and first in overall points.

•Annual testing is under way at Houston Middle School. Its Spirit Week at Houston Middle School. Activities occurred everyday: Monday, Dress for Success; Tuesday, wear sweats; Wednesday, Wear your favorite band gear; Thursday, dress in pajamas; and Friday, wear silly socks.

•Houston third grade students performed their annual “Famous Americans” event Friday evening at the elementary gym.

•Mark your calendars: Next year’s HHS homecoming activities will be Sept. 16. The Tigers will play Cabool.

•Houston High School academic team students placed in the State Academic Challenge and finished second overall. Here are the individual winners: first, chemistry, Devon Sawyer; fourth, math, Sawyer, and fifth, Kendal Johnson; and second, physics, Andy Durham.

•The Houston chapter of the Future Farmers of America will hold its annual banquet 5:30 p.m. May 5, at the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. The guest speaker is Chuck Miller, vice president of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.