Nikki Lynne Goodchild was born April 1, 1990, in West Plains, Mo., to Tim Hergesheimer and Sandy (Deck) Randazzo. She passed away on March 28, 2022 at her home in Summersville, Mo., at the age of 31.

She was united in marriage to James Goodchild on September 17, 2009 and they were blessed with three children, Jaclynn, Shalynn Mae and Ruger Wayne.

Nikki grew up in the Mountain View area and attended school there. She had accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Wayne and Barbara Hergesheimer and Patricia “Pearl” Hergesheimer; maternal grandparents, Russell Deck and Daisy Meadows; an uncle, Douglas Deck; and a brother-in-law, Dean Hulvey.

Nikki is survived by her husband James Goodchild; children, Jaclynn, Shay and Ruger; a granddaughter, Kinsly; father, Tim Hergesheimer; mother, Sandy Randazzo; sisters, Tina Hulvey, Midnight Andrews, Lacey Andrews, Adreanna Hergesheimer and Christian Smallwood; father and mother-in-law, Gary and Linda Goodchild, brother-in-law, Jeremie Goodchild; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Nikki enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting where she would often kill bigger deer than James! Her kids were her pride and joy and she enjoyed taking them swimming and fishing at the river. She also enjoyed horses, taking care of her chickens, mushroom hunting and barbecues. The family liked attending gun shows together and she often joked that she only went along to keep James from buying too many. They also enjoyed listening to the Carpenter family play and sing any chance they got. Nikki loved her Bullmastiff dogs and puppies which she took great pride in raising to be wonderful companions for people she sold them to all over the country. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service is 10 a.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home with Wade Rabun officiating. Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

PAID