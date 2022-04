A Plato woman was injured Sunday morning in an accident north of Evening Shade on Highway 17.

Tpr. Marty Wiseman said a southbound 2013 Chevrolet 1500 ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The driver, Melinda M. Melies, 45, was taken with minor injuries by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.