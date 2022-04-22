Pitching has consistently been a reliable strongpoint for the Houston High School baseball team during the 2022 season.

That was once again true in a South Central Association home game against Willow Springs on Thursday, as the Diamond Tigers prevailed 3-2.

Sophomore Wyatt Hughes tossed the first 6 innings for Houston, allowing only 2 hits while striking out 10 and walking only 2. Senior Wiley Sisco worked the seventh frame and earned a save by striking out the side in order.

HHS senior Wiley Sisco struck out all three batters he faced in Thursday’s win over Willow Springs.

Both teams scored once in the first inning and each added another run in the third. But the Tigers notched the deciding run in the fourth inning without the benefit of a hit.

With one away in the frame, junior shortstop Garyn Hall walked. He then stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on a ground ball by junior center fielder Ryan Wolfe.

The Diamond Tigers had only 3 hits in the contest, as junior hurler Ryan Friga pitched a complete game for the Bears, striking out 10 and walking 8.

Houston (12-5, 3-2 SCA) hosts a conference matchup with Salem on Monday.