A Plato man who is a registered sex offender is held in the Texas County Jail on $1 million bond and faces two felony charges after allegedly engaging in illegal sexual conduct with minor-aged children.

Andrew Nix, 33, of Plato, is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that on April 12, a deputy began an investigation involving an alleged sexual assault on a child victim. During the process, Lindsey said, two children provided information alleging that an adult acquaintance had sexual contact with them while visiting their residence.

The suspect, Nix, was located and taken into custody. Lindsey said that during an interview, Nix made statements implicating himself.