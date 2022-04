The number of confirmed influenza cases reported in Texas County has eased, the Texas County Health Department reported Tuesday.

The total cases stand at 291, up 21 from near the end of March.

There have been 278 Influenza A and 13 Influenza B cases.

Here is a breakdown by age:

Newborn (14), 2-4 (35), 5-14 (100), 15-24 (59), 25-49 (31), 50-64 (19) and 65 and older (31).