Richard Edwin Best, son of Edwin and Rose Best, was born on April 25, 1942, in Houston, Mo. He passed away on April 10, 2022, in the home that he built, surrounded by his loved ones in Houston, Mo. Richard was 79 years old.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marven Best; son, James Richard Best; father and mother in-law, Cecil and Erna Rosenfelt, brother in-law, Joe Rosenfelt; brother in-law, Eugene Evans and niece, Denise Evans.

Richard was born and raised on his parent’s farm, east of Houston. His father passed away when he was only 18 months old. Richard graduated from Houston High School in 1960. He served as the Vice President of the Houston Future Farmers of America (FFA) and was crowned barn warming King.

Richard married Shirley Lea Rosenfelt on May 21, 1966. They were married for 56 years and even in his final days, still referred to Shirley as his “Bride.”

Richard followed construction work for 13 years in St Louis and helped construct the St. Louis Lambert Airport parking lot. After working in construction, he started beef farming and worked at the Missouri Department of Transportation. He also enjoyed a brief, yet successful stint as a fire alarm salesman. Additionally, he was blessed to travel to the Bahama Islands, England and Ireland.

In 1979, Richard and Shirley pursued their calling and established the family dairy farm called Best Sunrise Dairy. Over the years, they showed their prized cattle in the local, state and national fairs, while winning numerous awards and ribbons. Richard’s dedication to quality was also displayed in his alfalfa and hay fields with which he maintained over the next several decades with his son, Michael, and his two grandsons. Richard was also very proud of his Registered Border Collies that he raised and trained. He looked forward to each new litter of puppies and the excitement and enjoyment his grandchildren had playing with them.

Richard was known in the community for being one of the most dedicated, hardworking farmers in the area. This included being a Texas County Farm Bureau founder and board member for over 40 years. He also served on numerous Boards in the community. In 2012, Richard retired from the dairy side of farming, but still enjoyed maintaining his hay fields and farm.

Richard’s lifelong hobbies, included hunting and fishing. The thrill of hunting Elk in the Colorado mountains, quail hunting with his friends, hunting on the farm with his son and grandchildren, fishing and time spent at the lake with his daughter, Pennie, were some of his fondest memories throughout the years. He also loved gigging fish and manning a fryer at the annual quarry fish fry.

Richard’s life revolved around his faith, family and friends. Richard accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a member of Ozark Baptist Church. Richard was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a mentor and friend to many and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by wife, Shirley; a daughter, Pennie (Dewayne) Shelton of Bucyrus, Mo. and a son, Michael (Hope) Best of Houston, Mo.; a sister, Vera Evans of Neosho, Mo.; four grandchildren, Nicole Cook, Cole Hooper, Tyler Best and Trenton Best; one great- granddaughter, Olivia Best.

Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Services are at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Ozark Baptist Church, Houston. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

