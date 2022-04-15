Robert Clinton “Clint” Connolly, 63, was born on March 14, 1959, in Houston, Mo. Clint was the youngest of 11 children born to Frank and Gertrude (Cloninger) Connolly. He departed this earth for his heavenly home on April 9, 2022, surrounded by family after a yearlong battle with cancer. Clint was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and attended the Raymondville Community Church.

Clint is survived by his daughter, KayLa Connolly of Branson, Mo.; brother, Larry (Karan) Connolly of Prineville, Ore.; sisters, Frances (Larry) Pitts of Springfield, Mo., Becky (Terry) Wheatley of Athens, Ala., and Paula (Jim) Mills of Montgomery City, Mo. He is also survived by brother’s in-law, Bill Reece, Ralph Krasky and Jerry Willis and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Proceeding him in death are his wife, Donna Connolly; parents, Frank and Gertrude Connolly; sisters Naomi Campbell, Zola Kinworthy, Nell Reece, Dixie Krasky, Peggy Willis and Dorothy Connolly; and brothers in-law, Don Campbell and Harry Kinworthy.

Clint was a resident of Raymondville, Mo., most of his life. He attended Raymondville Elementary School and graduated from Houston High School in 1977. After working in North Dakota and Alaska, he attended Linn Technical College from the fall of 1980 to the spring of 1982 earning a degree in electronics. After graduating from Linn Tech he worked for Stromberg Carlson, a telecommunications company, which took him to several states. Following his employment with Stromberg Carlson, Clint returned to the family farm. In addition to farming, he worked various jobs and was always willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Raymondville Community Church in Raymondville, Mo. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Clint’s name will go toward constructing a handicap ramp at the Raymondville Community Church and may be directed to Evans Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

