A Roby man died following an accident early Wednesday evening west of his hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Johnny R. Berry, 67, was operating a southbound farm tractor that traveled off the right side of Hartzog Road, over a low water bridge, ejecting him and pinning him under a tire, said Tpr. Marty Wiseman.

Berry was pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital late last night, the patrol said.