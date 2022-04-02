Members of the Houston board of education made several employment decisions Wednesday during a meeting.

Members:

•Accepted the resignations of Chyenne Scheets, elementary teacher; Rebecca Helm, as Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston youth sponsor; and Patricia Gresham, middle school/high school special education teacher. All are effective at the end of the school year.

•Hired Emily Dobson, high school special education teacher; Hershel Williams, middle school/high school vocal music instructor; Johnny “Kyle” Wake, middle school mathematics teacher; and Sarah Williams, elementary teacher. All start with the new school year.

•Declared a freezer and old track mats as surplus items.