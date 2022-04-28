Fort Leonard Wood Transition Assistance Program is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s “Hiring Our Heroes” to host a career summit beginning at 8:30 a.m. May 12.

The career summit is a specialized event designed to educate, inspire and connect service members, veterans, military spouses and caregivers with military-ready employers. All service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, are invited.

More than 35 employers are expected to participate and many will be prepared to interview and hire potential employees. Companies participating in the event range from America’s largest employers to many smaller companies from across the region.

The event will include workshops ranging from career planning to using digital networking sites such as LinkedIn to resume writing and interviewing. The day will conclude with a career fair.

The Hiring Our Heroes career summit will help soldiers preparing to leave the military and those who expect to stay in the military to make connections and understand the opportunities that exist for them and their families.

Service members, veterans and military spouses should pre-register for the career summit at https://hiringourheroes.org/events. For more information, call 573-596-0175.