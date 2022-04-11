The seventh annual Veteran Affairs Day is 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 22 at the American Legion Post 99/ VFW Post 6280 at 2522 W. Highway 32, Salem.

Representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs to include an enrollment specialist, claims processing experts, benefit advisers and veteran’s service officers from the Missouri Veterans Commission and the Department of Missouri’s VFW along with a state veteran employment representative will be on hand.

The Columbia Veteran Center will also have a counselor available for assistance. Caption Call will have a representative to help those veterans with hearing impairment. Organizers said this is a rare opportunity for veterans of all ages to come and get help from people who know about all the changes and new requirements for benefits. It does not matter when you served or what branch of service.

There will also be representatives from elected officials, including Congressman Jason Smith, Sen. Josh Hawley and State Rep. Ron Copeland. Veterans Affairs Day is held as an outreach effort to rural Missouri veterans to assist with enrollment in the VA healthcare, answer questions, process claims and to learn what benefits veterans can receive.

Persons with questions can call American Legion Post 99/ VFW Post 6280 at 573-729-3710.