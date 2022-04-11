Youth turkey hunters in Texas County killed 60 birds in the two-day spring season that ended Sunday, reports the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The breakdown was: Adult gobblers (43), juvenile gobblers (16) and bearded hen (1).

Tops in the state were: Miller (87), Franklin (71), Osage (71), Sainte Genevieve (61), Gasconade (60), Texas (60) and Phelps (57).

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,881 birds.

Young hunters checked 2,795 turkeys during the 2021 spring youth weekend.

“Despite a cooler than normal morning on Saturday, the weather during the youth weekend provided mostly favorable hunting conditions,” said MDC Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl. “It was great to see almost 3,000 youth were able to capitalize on those good conditions and make lasting memories of a successful turkey hunt.”

Get more harvest information by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.