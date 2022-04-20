The Missouri Department of Revenue has opened up bids for the Houston License Office.

The deadline to submit a response is 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, according to a solicitation that was opened on Wednesday, April 20.

The bid was earlier awarded to the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, but the state terminated the contract effective April 1. No reason was given. The Houston License Office bid was awarded to the chamber on Dec. 20, 2021, with a targeted opening date of February 2022.

Anyone, including the chamber, can submit a proposal.

The solicitation can be found at missouribuys.mo.gov/bidboard