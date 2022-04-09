The State of Missouri Office of Administration plans to seek bids again for a Missouri Department of Revenue license office in Houston.

The bid was earlier awarded to the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, but the state terminated the contract effective April 1. No reason was given. The Houston License Office bid was awarded to the chamber on Dec. 20, 2021, with a targeted opening date of February 2022.

People familiar with the procedure said the new bid process means anyone will be able to submit a new proposal, including the chamber. As of Friday, the Office of Administration had not posted the opening on a state website, missouribuys.mo.gov/bidboard. The office did not respond to an inquiry of when that might occur.