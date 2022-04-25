A Summersville man faces several charges following an accident Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Layton R. Roberts, 25, was the driver of northbound 2012 GMC Acadia on Highway 17 that traveled off the right side of the roadway at about 8:55 p.m., struck an embankment, became airborne and came to a rest, troopers said. Roberts was taken with moderate injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

Roberts faces several charges: felony endangering the welfare of a child (two counts), driving while intoxicated resulted in a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, careless and imprudent driving, wearing no seat belt and having no insurance.