Members of the Texas County Commission held meetings on March 29-30, according to its minutes.

Commissioners:

•Met with Houston City Administrator Scott Avery about improvements for the U.S. 63 corridor. He informed the commission that he would be meeting with an engineer and other individuals involved in the project and keep them involved.

•Visited with a representative of a company about heating and cooling at the county jail.

•Met with Marjorie Stroup and Tammy Cantrell on employment issues.

•Reviewed correspondence on an opioid lawsuit. The county — along with entities — are part of a class action lawsuit to recover funds from manufacturers.

•Spoke with an insurance representative concerning using individuals for community service.

•Approved a control with Alextricity for IT services.

•Did their annual inspection of the justice center and made note of needs and improvements.

•Met with the county sheriff and heard that Thomas Dodd had been hired at a $12 an hour pay rate and discussed radiology bills for inmates incarcerated at the county jail.

•Heard from the county collector on unpaid property taxes and the suspension of driver’s licenses for those delinquent. Tammy Cantrell also discussed upgrading its Incode software system. Additional discussion is planned at a later date with the collector and county clerk.

•Met with Reggie Cole of Public Water Supply District No. 2 about the availability of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The commission plans to meet soon with all water districts.



